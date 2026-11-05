🛒 Anoka Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Anoka has some solid front-line roles open right now, from office phones to grocery aisles. Good mix of steady hours, benefits, and growth paths if you like helping people.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc. Location: Anoka, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20–$24/hour (based on experience)

Office-based role supporting commercial and industrial customers by phone, email, web, and in person. Lots of data entry and account work, plus strong benefits like 15 days PTO, 7 paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, HSA and 401(k) with match, and paid parental leave.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Anoka, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$18.50/hour

Great fit if you like staying active—breaking down deliveries, stocking shelves, building displays, and helping guests find what they need. Perks include 10% grocery discount, DailyPay option, PTO, Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with match, and employee stock ownership (ESOP).

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Anoka, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.25–$19.50/hour

Entry-level role at the pharmacy counter—no experience needed. You’ll greet guests picking up prescriptions, run the register, answer phones, and keep things organized, with access to the same discounts, DailyPay, PTO, 401(k) match, and ESOP as other Coborn’s roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.