🚚 Annville, PA Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Leadership Roles

Annville’s logistics scene is busy right now, and DHL is hiring for several leadership roles at their local distribution site. If you’ve got warehouse, inventory, or operations experience, these are solid full-time careers with clear pay ranges.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Annville, PA (700 Killinger Road)

Salary: $62,500 – $70,000 (national range)

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift Monday–Friday

This role leads a team of frontline warehouse associates, keeps daily operations running smoothly, and tracks KPIs to improve performance. Good fit if you have 1+ year in logistics or supervising and want steady weekday hours plus benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Annville, PA

Salary: $85,000 – $100,000 (national range)

Type: Full-time

Lead supervisors and larger teams, own workflows and labor planning, and partner closely with customers to hit service goals. Ideal if you have 2+ years in a management role and 1+ year in logistics, and want higher-level responsibility plus bonus eligibility and full benefits.

Employer: DHL Supply Chain

DHL Supply Chain Location: Annville, PA

Salary: $70,000 – $115,000 (national range)

Type: Full-time

Senior role leading the inventory control team, setting strategy, and owning accuracy, shrink, and reporting for a major client. Great for someone with a Bachelor’s or 4+ years inventory control, 3+ years logistics, 3+ years management, and strong WMS/ERP skills (JDA, Manhattan, SAP, etc.).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.