Look Back ... to good water at Coldwater, 1999

Oct. 24, 1949, in The Star: The Anniston High School Bulldogs, who have rolled through their past three football games in an impressive show of strength, were listed as the eighth best team in the state after last week’s game against Dothan. In the second weekly poll of the state’s coaches and sports writers, the Bulldogs jumped from 16th place last week to their present ranking. One step ahead of Anniston is McGill, of Mobile, and one step behind is Prattville.

Oct. 24, 1999, in The Star: With more than $10 million poured into filtration upgrades, new pumps, and storage facilities, the Anniston Water Works & Sewer Board says its water is cleaner than ever. The water that flows from Coldwater Spring now goes through an additional filtration screen and spends more time sitting in chlorine before it is sent through the 450 miles of pipe to homes and businesses. It’s all to comply with state environmental mandates, which early this decade suddenly decreed them to be necessary based on a new classification attached to Coldwater Spring’s cold water.