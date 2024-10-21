Open in App
    • Anniston Star

    Oxford's Brooks serves as pitching coach for USA Baseball 12U team

    By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5xl6_0wGDLBjA00
    Former Oxford coach Wes Brooks with USA Baseball 12U manager Bryan Madsen. Submitted photo

    Former Oxford High baseball coach Wes Brooks is part of another winning team.

    Brooks coached the Yellow Jackets to two state championships before retiring. Now, he's serving as an assistant coach for the USA Baseball U12 national team. Brooks is coaching the pitchers.

