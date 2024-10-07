Look Back ... to mulling names for the JSU head coach spot, 1999

Oct. 7, 1949, in The Star: Buddy Rutledge, star fullback for the Anniston Bulldogs during the previous two football seasons, has been chosen by Coach Lumpkin of the University of Georgia to captain the freshman team in a game against Auburn’s “Baby Tigers” tomorrow. Two other former Anniston Bulldogs playing for Georgia tomorrow will be Marvin Hester and Billy Snider. Also this date: Two neighbor boys who live in the 1500 block of Leighton Avenue found a five-dollar bill on East 12th Street recently, but they did the right thing and took it to the Anniston police station. Lt. Cecil Montgomery is helping them try to track down the owner; in the meantime, the fiver is “in custody” of one of the boys, Billy Talmage, who lives at 1529 Leighton.

Oct. 7, 1999, in The Star: Jacksonville State University officials expect their search for a permanent head football coach to succeed Mike Williams will draw some attractive candidates from across the country. Patrick Nix, Doug Meacham and Charles Kelly, the three JSU assistants who bolted the program last year for Henderson State in Arkansas, knew their names could come up. Nix and Meacham have said they’d be interested in becoming the next head coach, but they would not actively campaign for it in fairness to their own team. Other names batted around for the job have been Jimbo Fisher, Joe Kines and Don Jacobs, all of whom have ties of one sort or another to this region. The school is expected to have a search committee formed by next week. It’s hoped that a coach will be in place by the end of November.