    • Anniston Star

    Woman struck near Oxford mall

    By Sherry Kughn, Star Staff Writer, skughn@annistonstar.com,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3viAIj_0vxs6amO00

    A 78-year-old woman is at Birmingham hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Quintard Mall at 12:03 p.m. on Alabama 21.

    Oxford police Cat. Daniel Phipps said Mary Ella Young was transported to UAB Hospital and is in stable, but critical condition with a head injury and broken bones.

