Anniston has some solid sales roles right now, from local relationship-based work to regional territory jobs with strong earning potential.

Here are a few worth a closer look:

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

Territory sales role with a 100+ year old, family-owned MRO distributor. You’ll grow a local book of business, do in-person visits, and earn uncapped commission with full benefits (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp).

Employer: Precoa (partnering with K. L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Services )

Precoa (partnering with ) Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Typical average ~$55,000/year, uncapped

Community-focused sales role helping families pre-plan services, with pre-set appointments, strong lead generation and marketing support, and no earning cap. A life insurance license (or ability to get one) is key, plus strong consultative sales skills and interest in meaningful, relationship-based work.

Employer: Kronospan

Kronospan Location: Based in Anniston, AL – Texas regional territory

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Regional sales role for a global wood panel manufacturer, focused on forecasting sales, managing accounts, and analyzing market trends. Requires a bachelor’s in sales/marketing/business (or equivalent experience), 2–3+ years in sales, strong math and communication skills, and offers growth opportunities plus a competitive benefits package and 401(k) with company match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on territory, expectations, and how the pay works.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.