Anniston’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel roles here are paying well for folks willing to take on short-term assignments.

Below are several solid options if you’re a therapist or CT tech looking for your next contract.

Employer: Anders Group, LLC

Anders Group, LLC Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Start: 12/07/2026

Pay: Approx. $2,369 per week

This OT role is in acute care with steady daytime hours and a 13-week contract. Anders offers day-one health insurance, 401(k), CEU and license reimbursement, plus travel and housing-related stipends.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Full-time Travel (8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts)

(8 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts) Start: 12/07/2026

Pay: Approx. $2,274 per week

Shorter 8-week OT contract in acute care, ideal if you want flexibility. MedPro lists weekly pay, day-one medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, housing or housing allowance, and CEU reimbursement.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Travel, Internship (about 8–13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3×12 night shifts)

(about 8–13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 3×12 night shifts) Start: ASAP (listed start 07/13/2026)

(listed start 07/13/2026) Pay: Estimated $1,820.06 per week (includes wages + per diems + housing)

Night-shift CT Tech role with 3×12s, leaving you more full days off. AHS highlights weekly direct deposit, housing or housing allowance, 401(k) match, and up to $1,000 referral bonuses.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Travel, Internship (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts) Start: 12/07/2026

Pay: Approx. $1,726 per week

Travel PT contract with a stable 13-week run and full-time hours. Ardor offers weekly pay, day-one benefits, license reimbursement, and even a free medical insurance plan option.

If one of these fits your license and timeline, click through, skim the full details, and apply before the good contracts get snapped up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.