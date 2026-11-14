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🛒 Anniston Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
Anniston has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now, from auto parts to RV service to flexible merchandising. Good options here if you like talking with people and staying active on your feet.
Retail Sales Associate – Part Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help customers find the right auto parts, keep shelves stocked, and use basic diagnostic tools. Good fit if you’re at least 16, can work a flexible schedule, and want to grow in automotive retail.
Part Sales Manager – Full Time
- Employer: AutoZone
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead sales and support the store manager with training, inventory, and daily operations. This is a step-up leadership role for someone with strong people skills and open availability, including mornings, nights, and weekends.
Service Advisor
- Employer: Camping World
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: About $50,000–$75,000+ total annual compensation, commission-based with uncapped commissions
Work with RV customers to schedule repairs, explain service needs, and suggest add-on services. Comes with benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k)) and suits someone with at least 1 year of service experience and solid computer skills.
Master Merchandiser
- Employer: Driveline Retail Merchandising
- Location: Anniston, AL (stores within ~25 miles)
- Type: Part-time, flexible/variable hours
- Pay: $10/hour
Set up displays, stock products, and reset shelves at major retailers while making your own schedule. Great if you want very flexible hours, can lift up to 30 lbs, and have a car and smartphone.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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