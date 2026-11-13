Anniston has some solid sales and marketing roles right now, especially if you like talking with people and closing deals. Here are a few worth a look this week.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team, drive parts sales, and keep customers happy in a busy auto parts store. Good fit if you have strong leadership skills, can work a flexible schedule, and want to grow in automotive retail.

Employer: Camping World

Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Full-time

Estimated Total Pay: $50,000 – $150,000+ per year (base hourly + commission options)

High-energy sales role helping customers find the right RV, with big earning potential if you like commission and hitting targets. You’ll get training, benefits, and a clear path to higher pay as you ramp up.

Employer: Consolidated Publishing Co Inc (The Anniston Star)

Location: Anniston, AL

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $40,000 – $50,000 per year (with incentives/commission opportunities)

Sell print, digital, and social media ads to local businesses and help shape how they market in the community. Great if you enjoy being out in the field, meeting new people, and building long-term client relationships.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.