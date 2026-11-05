🏭 Anniston, AL Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Anniston’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level machine work to six-figure leadership roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mauser Packaging Solutions

Mauser Packaging Solutions Location: Anniston, AL

Type: FULL-TIME, 3rd shift (overnights)

FULL-TIME, (overnights) Salary: Not listed

Run manufacturing equipment, keep the line moving, and help with changeovers and basic cleanup. Good fit if you have manufacturing experience, can be on your feet 8–12 hours, and want a steady overnight role with a global packaging company focused on sustainability.

Employer: Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Location: Moody, AL (commutable from Anniston)

Type: FULL-TIME, 2nd shift, Mon–Thu 8:00 PM–6:00 AM (4x10s)

FULL-TIME, Salary: $32–$35/hour + $3/hour shift differential, retention bonus and relocation assistance

Manual machinist role working on large pumps and compressors using vertical/horizontal lathes and precision tools. Great for experienced machinists (3+ years) who want strong hourly pay, shift premium, bonuses, and a 4-day workweek with full benefits.

Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Redwing)

Location: Anniston, AL

Type: CONTRACT, full-time hours

CONTRACT, full-time hours Salary: Estimated starting around $150,000/year, pay based on experience

Lead production teams across all manufacturing areas, manage schedules, quality, and workflow, and coordinate with maintenance, logistics, and government partners. This role requires U.S. citizenship or permanent residency, the ability to get a Secret clearance, and prior supervisory experience in manufacturing or depot operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.