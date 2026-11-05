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🔧 Anniston AL Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Anniston has a steady need for people who can keep buildings safe, clean, and running right. Here are a couple of solid options if you like hands-on work and staying active.
Maintenance Technician – Apartment Community
- Employer: HUBBARD PROPERTIES
- Location: Anniston, AL (96-unit apartment complex)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $20.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k), medical, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Hands-on role doing plumbing, electrical, carpentry, painting, and appliance repair (HVAC is a plus). Good fit if you have 1+ year of maintenance experience and want steady hours, solid benefits, and work that keeps you moving.
Facilities / Safety Manager – Federal Contract
- Employer: Cherokee Federal (Cherokee Nation Redwing)
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Type: Full-time
- Estimated Starting Salary: Around $115,000 (pay based on experience)
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and more (subject to change)
Lead safety and facilities oversight for a federal contract site: supervise contractor staff, run daily safety inspections, and manage OSHA compliance. You’ll need OSHA 30, 5+ years of safety experience, a practitioner-level safety certification, and the ability to obtain/hold a Secret clearance; U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident only.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Anniston.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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