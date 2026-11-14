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Edgewater
📅 Free “Hidden in Nature” hike in Edgewater Nov. 14
12 days ago
📅 Nature hike: discover how animals hide in plain sight
Bring the family out for the Hidden in Nature Hike on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 1 PM.
You’ll explore the park and learn how plants and animals use camouflage to blend into their surroundings.
- Cost: Free program ($8 gate fee to enter the park)
- Location: 1202 Triton Beach Road, Edgewater, MD 21037
- Who: Open to anyone interested in nature
- Registration: Sign up at aacounty.org/mayonov
If you love being outdoors or want a fun, educational outing with kids, this is a nice, low-cost way to spend an afternoon.
More Info: Hidden in Nature Hike | Anne Arundel County Govern...
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