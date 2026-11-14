📅 Nature hike: discover how animals hide in plain sight

Bring the family out for the Hidden in Nature Hike on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 1 PM.

You’ll explore the park and learn how plants and animals use camouflage to blend into their surroundings.

Cost: Free program ( $8 gate fee to enter the park)

Free program ( to enter the park) Location: 1202 Triton Beach Road, Edgewater, MD 21037

Who: Open to anyone interested in nature

Open to anyone interested in nature Registration: Sign up at aacounty.org/mayonov

If you love being outdoors or want a fun, educational outing with kids, this is a nice, low-cost way to spend an afternoon.