🚨 Stolen car and gun arrest in Odenton

In the early morning of November 13, 2026, Anne Arundel County police arrested two men after finding a stolen Black Infiniti Q50 in Odenton.

Around 12:15 a.m., officers located the vehicle in the 8300 block of Telegraph Road, near Telegraph Road and Crossroads Drive. Two people got out of the car and were quickly detained by responding officers.

Police say one suspect, Donald Amechi Igwebuike Jr., 25, of Silver Spring, had a 9mm Glock handgun with a 17‑round magazine and 32 rounds of 9mm ammunition. From the vehicle, officers also recovered:

A bottle labeled Promethazine Hydrochloride Oral Solution

A pill bottle with suspected MDMA

A bottle with an unknown green syrup (sent for testing)

(sent for testing) Two digital scales

Both Igwebuike and Joseph Gbolumah Dumwana Jr., 21, of Hanover were arrested and charged.