📢 Nominate a Rookie Firefighter of the Year by July 1

📢 Rookie Firefighter of the Year nominations due July 1

The Greg Croft Rookie of the Year Award honors an outstanding rookie firefighter or EMS provider from a member company of the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association (AACVFA).

Key details:

Nominee must be from an AACVFA member company/department

Must be an active member , at least 17 years old at the time of the award

, at least at the time of the award Must have 6–24 months of active membership by the application due date

of active membership by the application due date Junior/Cadet time does not count , and Junior/Cadet members are not eligible

, and Junior/Cadet members are not eligible Transfers are ineligible if total membership time is under 24 months

Any active member may submit a nomination

How to nominate:

Prepare a resume-style nomination on official company/department letterhead

on official company/department letterhead Submit it to the AACVFA Trustees so it is received by July 1 each year

The winner receives a plaque at the AACVFA Convention, inscribed with their name and company.