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Anne Arundel County
📢 Nominate a Rookie Firefighter of the Year by July 1
8 days ago
📢 Rookie Firefighter of the Year nominations due July 1
The Greg Croft Rookie of the Year Award honors an outstanding rookie firefighter or EMS provider from a member company of the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association (AACVFA).
Key details:
- Nominee must be from an AACVFA member company/department
- Must be an active member, at least 17 years old at the time of the award
- Must have 6–24 months of active membership by the application due date
- Junior/Cadet time does not count, and Junior/Cadet members are not eligible
- Transfers are ineligible if total membership time is under 24 months
- Any active member may submit a nomination
How to nominate:
- Prepare a resume-style nomination on official company/department letterhead
- Submit it to the AACVFA Trustees so it is received by July 1 each year
The winner receives a plaque at the AACVFA Convention, inscribed with their name and company.
More Info: Rookie of the Year - Anne Arundel County Volunteer...
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