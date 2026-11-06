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Anne Arundel County

📢 Nominate a Rookie Firefighter of the Year by July 1

8 days ago
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📢 Rookie Firefighter of the Year nominations due July 1

The Greg Croft Rookie of the Year Award honors an outstanding rookie firefighter or EMS provider from a member company of the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association (AACVFA).

Key details:

  • Nominee must be from an AACVFA member company/department
  • Must be an active member, at least 17 years old at the time of the award
  • Must have 6–24 months of active membership by the application due date
  • Junior/Cadet time does not count, and Junior/Cadet members are not eligible
  • Transfers are ineligible if total membership time is under 24 months
  • Any active member may submit a nomination

How to nominate:

  • Prepare a resume-style nomination on official company/department letterhead
  • Submit it to the AACVFA Trustees so it is received by July 1 each year

The winner receives a plaque at the AACVFA Convention, inscribed with their name and company.

More Info: Rookie of the Year - Anne Arundel County Volunteer...

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