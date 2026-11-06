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Anne Arundel County
📢 Edwin “Boots” Raynor Award honors top volunteer training
8 days ago
📢 Edwin “Boots” Raynor Training Award honors top volunteer
The Edwin "Boots" Raynor Award is given each year in Anne Arundel County to the volunteer who completes the most hours of Fire, Rescue, or EMS training.
- Sponsor: Riviera Beach Volunteer Fire Company
- Started: 1988, in memory of Chief Edwin E. “Boots” Raynor, a longtime rescue instructor who died in 1986 in the line of duty during a fire response.
- How it’s decided: The AACVFA Board of Trustees uses official training records from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Training Academy to see who logged the most training hours.
- Recognition: The winner receives a plaque at the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Firefighters Association Convention.
The page also lists yearly recipients from 1987 through 2026, including their training hours and volunteer fire company (for example, Sarah K. Torzone – 1,428.5 hours (Arundel, 2022) and Kimberly L. Kerschner – 1,030 hours (Ferndale, 2024)).
More Info: Boots Raynor Award - Anne Arundel County Volunteer...
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