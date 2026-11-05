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Anne Arundel County
📅 Beginner Hatha Yoga class at county library
3 days ago
📅 Beginner Yoga at the Library
Try an easy, welcoming Beginner Hatha Yoga class at your local Anne Arundel County Public Library.
You’ll learn:
- Safe alignment for basic yoga postures
- Common poses and the flow of Sun Salutation A
- How to link your breath to movement
- A bit of yoga history and a short pranayama (breath) practice
If you can, bring an exercise mat or a bath sheet to use during class.
This program requires a Release and Waiver form (Formulario de liberación y renuncia requerido). Be sure to complete it as part of your registration or before the class starts.
Check the library event listing for the exact date, time, and branch location and any age or registration details.
More Info: Beginner Yoga | Anne Arundel County Public Library
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