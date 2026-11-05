📅 Beginner Hatha Yoga class at county library

📅 Beginner Yoga at the Library

Try an easy, welcoming Beginner Hatha Yoga class at your local Anne Arundel County Public Library.

You’ll learn:

Safe alignment for basic yoga postures

Common poses and the flow of Sun Salutation A

How to link your breath to movement

A bit of yoga history and a short pranayama (breath) practice

If you can, bring an exercise mat or a bath sheet to use during class.

This program requires a Release and Waiver form (Formulario de liberación y renuncia requerido). Be sure to complete it as part of your registration or before the class starts.

Check the library event listing for the exact date, time, and branch location and any age or registration details.