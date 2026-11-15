Annapolis is busy in healthcare right now—hospitals, schools, and pharmacies are all hiring. Good mix of clinical roles plus an entry-level billing job if you’re looking to break in.

Employer: Luminis Health

Luminis Health Location: Annapolis, MD (AAMC)

(AAMC) Type: Full-time, evenings with rotating shifts

Pay: $65–$75/hour

Hospital pharmacist role focused on safe, cost‑effective medication use, order verification, and clinical rounding. You’ll supervise techs, support IV/chemo prep, join patient care rounds, and get strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition help).

Employer: Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Location: Annapolis, MD (county-wide travel)

Type: Full-time, 10‑month school-based

Pay: Salary per AACPS Teacher (Unit 1) scale

School SLP role providing assessment and therapy in homes, schools, and community settings for early intervention and special education. Great if you like IEP/IFSP teamwork, daytime hours, and working closely with families across the county.

Employer: Safeway

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive hourly (not listed; weekly pay)

Retail pharmacy tech role helping process prescriptions, manage records, and support customers in a fast‑paced setting. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented and want flexible shifts, store discounts, and a path to grow in pharmacy.

Employer: Luminis Health

Luminis Health Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: PRN/Supplemental (listed as full-time in posting)

Pay: $46.10–$62.51/hour

House supervisor‑style RN role coordinating hospital operations, staffing, and patient care across units. Ideal for experienced acute‑care nurses (3+ years) who want leadership responsibility, flexible shifts, and access to full Luminis benefits.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Annapolis, MD (work from home; in-person noted by employer)

Type: Full-time, entry-level

Pay: $26.78–$32.25/hour

Entry‑level billing role handling claim review, data entry, and EMR/EHR records—no prior experience required. Good option if you want to get into healthcare from home and build skills in coding (ICD, CPT, DRG) and insurance claims.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers here are hiring steadily and often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.