Annapolis retail is busy right now—great if you like people, fast shifts, and steady hours. Here are several solid customer-facing roles hiring around town.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final rate based on experience and other factors)

At or above (final rate based on experience and other factors) Help customers style outfits, learn to do ear piercings, and keep the store looking “Insta-ready.” Good fit if you love fashion, trends, and a high-energy, social job with an employee discount and growth potential.

Employer: Claire’s

Claire’s Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: At or above local minimum wage (final rate based on experience and other factors)

At or above (final rate based on experience and other factors) Lead the team, drive sales, and oversee store operations while also doing piercings and customer service. Great if you have 1+ year retail/management experience, are 18+, and want leadership experience plus a strong employee discount.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Homesense)

Location: 150 Jennifer Rd. Ste. A, Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.25–$15.75/hour (starting range)

(starting range) Coordinate truck deliveries, backroom organization, and large-item merchandising while leading and training associates. Good for someone with 1 year retail + 6 months leadership who likes a mix of physical work, customer contact, and team coaching, plus access to TJX benefits and discounts.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Homesense)

Location: 150 Jennifer Rd. Ste. A, Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.25–$15.75/hour (starting range)

(starting range) Help shoppers with furniture and home finds, run the register, and keep the sales floor clean and organized. Nice if you enjoy customer service, can lift heavier items, and want flexible hours plus store discounts.

Employer: Giant Food

Location: 2323 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00/hour

Bag groceries, help customers to their cars, collect carts, and keep the front of the store clean and safe. Great entry-level role if you want steady hours in a grocery setting and like staying active on your feet.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same store. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.