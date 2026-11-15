Annapolis has a strong tech scene right now, especially for cleared engineers and hands-on systems folks. If you’re in IT and live anywhere near the area, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cornerstone Defense

Cornerstone Defense Location: Annapolis Junction, MD

Type: Full-time, Contract

Salary: $215,000 – $235,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI w/ Polygraph required

Lead a multi‑year, mission‑focused software effort for the DoD, working on encryption, key management, Docker/Kubernetes, and modern Java/C++ on Linux/Windows. High pay, deep technical work, and a very full benefits package for senior engineers who like owning big pieces of the system.

Employer: NewGen Technologies

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Clearance: TS/SCI w/ Full Scope Poly required

Help “productize” a mission‑focused suite so it can be used across the wider DoD community. Heavy Java/JavaScript, REST APIs, AWS, Spring, Kubernetes, and Agile—ideal if you like building secure, scalable systems in the Intelligence Community.

Employer: Clearway Pain Solutions

Location: Annapolis, MD (travel up to 50%)

Type: Full-time (listed as Specialist II; posting shows internship type but role is salaried/exempt)

Salary: $70,000 – $75,000/year + bonus eligible

Be the go‑to escalation point for clinics: manage Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, M365, Azure, networking, and EHR systems across locations. Good fit if you have 3+ years of IT support/sysadmin, like variety, and want solid benefits (401k match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 7 holidays, disability, life insurance).

Employer: Red Alpha

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Projected $100,000 – $140,000

Clearance: Active TS/SCI w/ Polygraph required

Support a mission‑critical data processing platform as part of an ops team. You’ll handle Linux (CentOS/RHEL), Puppet, Docker/Podman, VMware, DNS/DHCP/AD, Jira/Confluence, and security scans, with strong benefits (up to 10% 401k, 5 weeks PTO, 11 floating holidays, 100% member health premiums).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info for recruiters.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.