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💻 Annapolis MD IT Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Cleared & Systems Roles
Annapolis has a strong tech scene right now, especially for cleared engineers and hands-on systems folks. If you’re in IT and live anywhere near the area, these are worth a look.
Senior Software Engineer / Systems Engineer
- Employer: Cornerstone Defense
- Location: Annapolis Junction, MD
- Type: Full-time, Contract
- Salary: $215,000 – $235,000
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI w/ Polygraph required
Lead a multi‑year, mission‑focused software effort for the DoD, working on encryption, key management, Docker/Kubernetes, and modern Java/C++ on Linux/Windows. High pay, deep technical work, and a very full benefits package for senior engineers who like owning big pieces of the system.
Sr. Software Developer
- Employer: NewGen Technologies
- Location: Annapolis, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
- Clearance: TS/SCI w/ Full Scope Poly required
Help “productize” a mission‑focused suite so it can be used across the wider DoD community. Heavy Java/JavaScript, REST APIs, AWS, Spring, Kubernetes, and Agile—ideal if you like building secure, scalable systems in the Intelligence Community.
IT Systems Specialist II
- Employer: Clearway Pain Solutions
- Location: Annapolis, MD (travel up to 50%)
- Type: Full-time (listed as Specialist II; posting shows internship type but role is salaried/exempt)
- Salary: $70,000 – $75,000/year + bonus eligible
Be the go‑to escalation point for clinics: manage Microsoft Entra ID, Intune, M365, Azure, networking, and EHR systems across locations. Good fit if you have 3+ years of IT support/sysadmin, like variety, and want solid benefits (401k match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 7 holidays, disability, life insurance).
Mid-Level Linux Systems Administrator (TS/SCI w/ Poly)
- Employer: Red Alpha
- Location: Annapolis, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Projected $100,000 – $140,000
- Clearance: Active TS/SCI w/ Polygraph required
Support a mission‑critical data processing platform as part of an ops team. You’ll handle Linux (CentOS/RHEL), Puppet, Docker/Podman, VMware, DNS/DHCP/AD, Jira/Confluence, and security scans, with strong benefits (up to 10% 401k, 5 weeks PTO, 11 floating holidays, 100% member health premiums).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info for recruiters.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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