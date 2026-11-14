Annapolis restaurants are busy and hiring, especially for folks who like fast-paced kitchens and guest-facing roles. If you’ve got food service experience, there are some solid next-step jobs open right now.

Employer: KBP Brands / Arby’s

KBP Brands / Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour

Lead shifts, support your crew, and keep the restaurant running smoothly. This role comes with paid training, free shift meals, Arby’s discounts, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and a clear path to Assistant Manager and Restaurant Manager.

Spanish-language listing of this same role is also available here: Gerente de turno de Arby’s

Employer: KBP Brands – Arby’s

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00–$17.00 per hour

Very similar Shift Manager role with KBP’s LinkedIn posting. You’ll run shifts, coach team members, and grow into higher management with benefits like paid training, PTO, and employee discounts.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Higher-level cook role where you run a station, prep and plate menu items, and direct Line Cooks in a hotel or resort-style kitchen. Best fit if you have about 5 years’ line cook experience, can work all stations, and like a busy, high-demand environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.