Annapolis has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from entry level to six-figure specialist jobs. If you’re in sales or marketing, this is a good moment to see what’s out there.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Kimball Midwest Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000–$95,000+ first year (uncapped commission)

Outside sales role with a protected territory, uncapped commission, and strong training. You’ll grow a book of business, do product demos, and manage customer relationships, with full benefits (medical, dental, life, disability, 401(k), deferred comp).

Employer: Medtronic

Medtronic Location: Remote within MD/DE territory (Annapolis region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $130,000–$140,000 base + Sales Incentive Plan

Application window expected to close: 20 Nov 2026

High-level clinical sales/support role in cardiac ablation solutions, working in EP labs and partnering closely with the sales team. You’ll train physicians and staff on mapping systems, support procedures, and help drive territory sales, with a full, flexible benefits package.

Employer: Pacific Life

Pacific Life Location: Eastern Maryland (Annapolis area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 base + commission and incentives

External wholesaler role selling annuities and mutual funds through financial advisors (wirehouses, independents, banks). You’ll travel the territory, present at broker/dealer meetings, and partner with an internal wholesaler, with Day 1 benefits and a strong 401(k) match.

Employer: Vector Marketing

Vector Marketing Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time / flexible

Pay: $30.00 base per appointment or commission (whichever is higher)

Entry-level, flexible schedule role selling Cutco products through one-on-one appointments, with paid training and weekly pay. Good fit if you want to build sales skills around school, another job, or seasonal plans.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like these often lead to other openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.