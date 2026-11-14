Annapolis is busy with design and engineering work right now, and a few solid firms are hiring. If you’re in architecture, landscape, or structural engineering, these are worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: Annapolis, MD (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Full-time, permanent

Full-time, permanent Pay: $33.65–$38.46/hour

Application deadline: November 27, 2026

Design-focused role where you’ll touch every phase of a project, from concept through construction. Good fit if you’re strong in Revit, want more project ownership, and are on the path to licensure. Comes with paid parking, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), PTO, and a studio that leans into mentorship.

Employer: Talent Edge Recruiting (for a growing engineering firm)

Talent Edge Recruiting (for a growing engineering firm) Location: Annapolis, MD (hybrid + regular field travel)

(hybrid + regular field travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Up to $130,000 base

Schedule: Monday–Friday, roughly 9:00 AM–5:00 PM

Investigate building damage and failures, then figure out what really happened. Forensic experience not required—they’ll train you if you have 3–5+ years in civil/structural, strong analysis skills, and solid report writing. Includes employer-paid healthcare and vision, 3 weeks PTO, 401(k), and a path to become an independent technical expert.

Employer: Resource Hub Consulting (for a landscape architecture studio)

(for a landscape architecture studio) Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Around $75,000

Lead design teams on everything from residential gardens to campus master plans. You’ll manage projects, mentor junior staff, and handle client communication in a collaborative studio. Ideal if you have 4–6 years in a landscape architecture studio, strong design skills, and are comfortable with tools like Adobe Creative Suite, SketchUp, and AutoCAD/Vectorworks.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.