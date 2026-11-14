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🏗️ Annapolis Architecture & Engineering – Multiple Roles Up to $130K
Annapolis is busy with design and engineering work right now, and a few solid firms are hiring. If you’re in architecture, landscape, or structural engineering, these are worth a look.
Job Captain – Architecture
- Employer: Actalent
- Location: Annapolis, MD (fully onsite)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Pay: $33.65–$38.46/hour
- Application deadline: November 27, 2026
Design-focused role where you’ll touch every phase of a project, from concept through construction. Good fit if you’re strong in Revit, want more project ownership, and are on the path to licensure. Comes with paid parking, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), PTO, and a studio that leans into mentorship.
Civil/Structural Forensic Engineer
- Employer: Talent Edge Recruiting (for a growing engineering firm)
- Location: Annapolis, MD (hybrid + regular field travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Up to $130,000 base
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, roughly 9:00 AM–5:00 PM
Investigate building damage and failures, then figure out what really happened. Forensic experience not required—they’ll train you if you have 3–5+ years in civil/structural, strong analysis skills, and solid report writing. Includes employer-paid healthcare and vision, 3 weeks PTO, 401(k), and a path to become an independent technical expert.
Project Manager – Landscape Architecture
- Employer: Resource Hub Consulting (for a landscape architecture studio)
- Location: Annapolis, MD
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Around $75,000
Lead design teams on everything from residential gardens to campus master plans. You’ll manage projects, mentor junior staff, and handle client communication in a collaborative studio. Ideal if you have 4–6 years in a landscape architecture studio, strong design skills, and are comfortable with tools like Adobe Creative Suite, SketchUp, and AutoCAD/Vectorworks.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be more qualified than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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