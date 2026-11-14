Annapolis has some solid options right now if you like keeping people and places safe. These roles range from hospital security leadership to retail loss prevention and global threat intel.

Employer: Macy's

Macy's Location: Annapolis, MD (mall retail setting)

(mall retail setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the front line of store safety and theft prevention using cameras, investigations, and de‑escalation. Good fit if you’re observant, comfortable on your feet, and like working with both store teams and local law enforcement.

Employer: Crisis24

Location: Annapolis, MD (hybrid schedule)

(hybrid schedule) Type: Full-time, shift work with weekends/occasional holidays

Salary: Not listed

Embedded with a major client, you’ll track global threats (from civil unrest to natural disasters), analyze risk, and write clear intel reports in a fast-paced environment. Best for someone with a bachelor’s degree and 2–4 years in intel, research, crisis management, or similar.

Employer: Luminis Health – Anne Arundel Medical Center

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time, varying shifts

Salary: $26.13 – $39.19/hour

Lead the hospital security team, handle scheduling, incident response, and fire drill programs, and work closely with staff and law enforcement. Comes with medical, dental, vision, retirement match, PTO, and tuition assistance for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.