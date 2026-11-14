Annapolis is busy right now with senior tech roles, especially around cloud, data, and enterprise apps. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some strong options here.

Employer: Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG)

Syms Strategic Group, LLC (SSG) Location: Remote (U.S.-based, tied to Annapolis/VA project)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Salary: $85,389 – $116,975

Clearance: Public Trust, U.S. Citizenship required

Work on a cloud-based healthcare EDI dashboard for the VA, building Java/NodeJS REST APIs and an Angular front end on AWS. 100% remote (with some state restrictions), senior-level (8+ years), and a good fit if you like clean code, Agile, and complex healthcare data.

Employer: First Soft Solutions LLC

Location: Annapolis, MD (Local candidates only)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Design and run Microsoft Fabric data pipelines using Fabric Data Factory, OneLake, Lakehouse, and Fabric Warehouse. Great if you’re strong with SQL, ETL/ELT, and integrating SAP and Workday data for finance, HR, and operations.

Employer: Technogen, Inc.

Location: Annapolis, MD 21401

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead as the senior Workday technical/functional expert across HR, Payroll, and Financials. You’ll handle configuration, integrations, APIs/web services, reporting, and troubleshooting for complex Workday environments.

Employer: Tyler Technologies

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a strong dev team building customer-facing web apps and a distributed AWS platform. Ideal if you’re a full-stack .NET C# engineer with HTML/CSS/JavaScript (Vue/React) experience and enjoy mentoring and working across the full SDLC.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or flexibility on details.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.