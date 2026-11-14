Annapolis is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now, from hospital roles to home health and even pet hospice. If you’re in medicine or patient care, there’s likely something here that fits your skills and schedule.

Employer: U.S. Dermatology Partners

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Busy, physician-led dermatology group with a strong referral base, scribes, and flexible scheduling. Offers income guarantee, production model, CME allowance, malpractice coverage, 401(k), and full benefits.

Employer: MedStar Health

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.48 – $39.75/hour

Lead and coach MA staff, oversee patient flow, scheduling, and front desk operations in a busy urgent care. Great fit for a CMA/RMA with 3–4 years’ experience who enjoys leadership and improving workflows.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice & In-Home Euthanasia

Location: Annapolis & Glen Burnie, MD (and surrounding areas)

Type: Part-time (FT options available)

Salary: 4‑day week from $120,000; 5‑day week $145,000 base + quarterly bonuses

Family-owned, no non‑competes, and flexible 2–5 day schedules. Provide meaningful in‑home end‑of‑life care with strong support, medical/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), CE allowance, and mileage reimbursement.

Employer: Luminis Health

Location: Annapolis, MD (LHAAMC)

Type: Full-time (0.9 FTE, day/night)

Salary: $28 – $38/hour

Provide direct bedside care, meds, and patient education on a medical unit in a team model with RNs. Includes medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement match, tuition assistance, and more.

Employer: Luminis Health

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: $22.14 – $25.75/hour

Hands-on role doing vitals, ADLs, phlebotomy, IV therapy, and specimen collection on night shift. Requires CNA and BLS; comes with hospital benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Luminis Health

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45.15 – $50/hour

Perform adult and pediatric echos, TEEs, and stress echos across the medical center. Requires 3+ years’ echo experience and RDCS/RCS/RCVT plus BLS; strong pay and full hospital benefits.

Employer: Children’s National Hospital

Location: 1730 West Street, Suite 100, Annapolis, MD

Type: Listed as Full-time (PRN in title)

Salary: $20.75 – $40.99/hour

Support pediatric patients in an ambulatory clinic with vitals, ADLs, samples, and monitor surveillance. Requires CNA, EMT, or CPCT plus BLS; ideal if you like pediatrics and outpatient pace.

Employer: Optum / HomeCall Annapolis (LHC Group)

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Per diem (home health)

Salary: $39.80 – $59.75/hour (based on FT equivalent)

Provide in‑home speech therapy for adults, focusing on communication, swallowing, and cognition. Flexible visits, interdisciplinary team support, and access to Optum’s broader benefits (subject to eligibility).

Employer: Optum / HomeCall Annapolis (LHC Group)

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Per diem (home health)

Salary: $95,723 – $143,585 annual total cash target

Per-visit: $55.22 – $82.84/visit point; Hourly: $46.02 – $69.03

Evaluate and treat patients at home to improve mobility and function, with mixed per‑visit and hourly pay. Great if you want autonomy, varied caseloads, and home‑based care.

Employer: Luminis Health

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $81,967.12 – $122,950.68/year

Review medical necessity and manage authorizations for behavioral health partial hospitalization. Best for those with a BA/BS and 2+ years’ utilization review/management experience.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

Location: Near Greater Baltimore, based in Annapolis, MD

Type: Locums, 24‑hour call

Salary: Not listed

Provide inpatient urology call coverage with 1–2 weekends/month, plus optional outpatient (about 20 patients/day). Requires active state license, DEA, prescriptive authority; urologist backup provided.

Employer: LocumTenens.com

Location: Near Greater Baltimore, based in Annapolis, MD

Type: Locums, 24‑hour call

Salary: Not listed

On‑site inpatient urology call with optional clinic volume (~20 PPD), 1–2 weekends/month. Active state license and DEA required; private practice setting with hospital coverage.

Employer: Langton Green Inc.

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Not stated (appears full-time, exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate medical care and records for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in residential programs. Mix of admin and field work; needs 2–5 years’ residential/support services experience and strong scheduling/ICM skills.

Employer: Heartstrings Pet Hospice, In-Home Euthanasia & Aftercare

Location: Annapolis & Glen Burnie, MD (and surrounding areas)

Type: Part-time (FT options available)

Salary: 4‑day positions from $120,000; 5‑day positions $145,000 base + bonuses

Same core role as above, posted via Indeed: flexible 2–5 day schedules, no non‑competes, and full benefits for eligible roles. Ideal if you want slower‑paced, relationship‑focused veterinary work.

Employer: Luminis Health – Anne Arundel Medical Center

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: PRN, Day shift (7a–7p, rotating weekends/holidays)

Salary: $46.10 – $62.51/hour

House supervisor‑style role coordinating hospital operations and staffing while providing clinical leadership. Requires BSN or equivalent experience, 3+ years acute care RN and charge/supervisor experience, plus BLS & ACLS.

Employer: Annapolis Pediatric Dentistry

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time (20–30 hours/week)

Salary: From $20/hour

Help with x‑rays, room turnover, sterilization, and chair transitions in a pediatric office. Requires DANB radiology and dental assistant certifications, with 401(k), PTO, and on‑the‑job training.

Employer: Luminis Health

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $43.05 – $50/hour

Perform routine and complex MRI exams (including pediatric and anesthesia cases) and ensure MRI safety. Requires ARRT certification, BLS, and completion of a two‑year radiologic technology program.

Employer: Luminis Health

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35 – $54/hour

Provide psych nursing care in inpatient or ED mental health settings, including crisis intervention and care planning. Needs 1–3 years’ psychiatric nursing, active RN license, and BLS.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles in Annapolis tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.