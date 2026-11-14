Annapolis retail is busy right now—good news if you like talking with people and staying on your feet. Here are a few solid options with clear paths to grow.

Employer: T‑Mobile

T‑Mobile Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.50/hr base + $5/hr training pay (T‑Mobile guarantees at least $20/hr with incentives)

Work inside a partner store, bring the T‑Mobile brand to life, and help customers pick the right phones and plans. Comes with strong benefits, stock grants, and paid training that can move you into a higher‑earning Mobile Expert role.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead a team, drive sales, and keep the store running smoothly while helping customers with their car parts needs. Good fit if you want leadership experience in retail and like the idea of growing into higher management.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Frontline role helping customers find the right parts, stocking shelves, and doing simple installs like wipers and batteries. Great entry into automotive retail with chances to learn more and move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company has more openings nearby and often promotes from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.