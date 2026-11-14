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📋 Annapolis admin & clerical jobs with multiple flexible roles
Annapolis has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from law and medical offices to the symphony and a local parish. Good options here if you like organized, people-focused work.
Administrative Assistant – Law Firm (Temporary)
- Employer: Ultimate Staffing (well-established law firm client)
- Location: Annapolis, MD
- Type: Temporary, full-time (2–3 months)
- Pay: $23–$25/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Support a busy law office with phones, mail, invoices, supplies, and general admin work. Good fit if you’re organized, know Microsoft Word/Outlook/Excel, and want solid office experience without a long-term commitment.
Box Office & Administrative Coordinator – Symphony
- Employer: Maryland Nonprofits / Annapolis Symphony Orchestra
- Location: Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD
- Type: Part-time, 25–30 hrs/week, in-person
- Pay: $27/hour
- Schedule: Days, evenings, and weekends as needed
- Apply by: December 1, 2026 (email resume + cover letter to jobs@annapolissymphony.org)
Great entry-level arts admin role handling ticketing, patron emails, event nights, and general office coordination. Ideal if you love live music, enjoy customer service, and are comfortable juggling data, email, and in-person box office work.
Surgical Coordinator – Orthopaedics Practice
- Employer: The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC
- Location: Annapolis, MD
- Type: Full-time (administrative/clerical in medical setting)
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits (for full-time): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contributions, paid time off/holidays, employer-paid life insurance, supplemental benefits, EAP
You’ll handle surgery scheduling, patient calls, pre- and post-op paperwork, and EMR documentation. Good for someone with 1–2 years admin experience, strong phone skills, and interest in medical terminology and a busy clinical environment.
Sacristan – St. John Neumann
- Employer: St. Mary’s Annapolis Parish
- Location: Annapolis, MD
- Type: Part-time, up to 10 hrs/week
- Pay: $15/hour
- Schedule: Weekdays, setting up for 8:00 AM and 12:10 PM Masses (Mon–Fri)
- Benefits: Not benefit-eligible
Manage the sacristy, prepare for Mass, order supplies, and help care for church furnishings. Best for a practicing Catholic who is dependable, can work independently, and wants a small, steady role serving the parish community.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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