Annapolis has a nice mix of office jobs right now, from law and medical offices to the symphony and a local parish. Good options here if you like organized, people-focused work.

Employer: Ultimate Staffing (well-established law firm client)

Ultimate Staffing (well-established law firm client) Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Temporary, full-time (2–3 months)

Pay: $23–$25/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Support a busy law office with phones, mail, invoices, supplies, and general admin work. Good fit if you’re organized, know Microsoft Word/Outlook/Excel, and want solid office experience without a long-term commitment.

Employer: Maryland Nonprofits / Annapolis Symphony Orchestra

Location: Maryland Hall, Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time, 25–30 hrs/week, in-person

Pay: $27/hour

Schedule: Days, evenings, and weekends as needed

Days, evenings, and weekends as needed Apply by: December 1, 2026 (email resume + cover letter to jobs@annapolissymphony.org)

Great entry-level arts admin role handling ticketing, patron emails, event nights, and general office coordination. Ideal if you love live music, enjoy customer service, and are comfortable juggling data, email, and in-person box office work.

Employer: The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time (administrative/clerical in medical setting)

Full-time (administrative/clerical in medical setting) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (for full-time): Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with employer contributions, paid time off/holidays, employer-paid life insurance, supplemental benefits, EAP

You’ll handle surgery scheduling, patient calls, pre- and post-op paperwork, and EMR documentation. Good for someone with 1–2 years admin experience, strong phone skills, and interest in medical terminology and a busy clinical environment.

Employer: St. Mary’s Annapolis Parish

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Part-time, up to 10 hrs/week

Pay: $15/hour

Schedule: Weekdays, setting up for 8:00 AM and 12:10 PM Masses (Mon–Fri)

Weekdays, setting up for Benefits: Not benefit-eligible

Manage the sacristy, prepare for Mass, order supplies, and help care for church furnishings. Best for a practicing Catholic who is dependable, can work independently, and wants a small, steady role serving the parish community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—admin skills transfer well, and local employers often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.