Annapolis has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings running smoothly and spaces spotless.

Here are a few strong options hiring in Annapolis, MD:

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $37.40 – $44.00/hour

You’ll be the go-to person for building systems—HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and general maintenance—often as the solo engineer on site. Good fit if you have 5+ years commercial building experience, strong troubleshooting skills, and like a mix of hands-on work and leading or coordinating maintenance staff.

Employer: Brightview Senior Living

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $20.25/hour

Help keep resident apartments and shared spaces clean, safe, and welcoming with tasks like dusting, vacuuming, mopping, and trash removal. Great if you enjoy working around seniors, like to stay active on your feet, and either have housekeeping experience or are willing to learn.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.