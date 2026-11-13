Annapolis restaurants and grocery bakeries are busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens and steady hours, these three roles are worth a look.

Employer: Safeway / Location: Annapolis, MD

Safeway / Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, keep displays full and attractive, and help customers with special orders. Good fit if you enjoy early shifts, working with your hands, and want weekly pay, flexible schedules, store discounts, and potential health benefits for eligible staff.

Employer: O'Briens Oyster Bar & Seafood Tavern

Location: Downtown Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time, in person

Salary: $60,000 – $95,000 per year

Lead all kitchen operations at a well-known seafood spot, from menu creation and sourcing seafood to running the line and managing staff. Ideal if you have 10+ years in full-service restaurants, love seafood, and want to shape both the regular menu and banquet events.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00 – $24.00 per hour

This role runs a station, preps menu items, directs line cooks, and keeps the kitchen clean and organized. Great for cooks with about 5 years’ line experience who can handle a busy hotel/restaurant environment and want a clear step up in responsibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.