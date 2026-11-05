📣 Annapolis Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $60K–$180K Paths

Annapolis has a solid mix of mission-driven and high-earning sales and marketing roles right now. If you like people-facing work and clear growth paths, these three are worth a look.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Salary: $121,000 – $181,700 base range

base range Travel: About 25% of the time

Lead a team that runs Northrop Grumman’s biggest trade shows, executive events, and integrated marketing campaigns. This is a senior production role for someone who loves strategy, complex logistics, and high-visibility brand work at a major aerospace and defense company.

Employer: USNA Alumni Association & Foundation

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time (exempt)

Salary: $58,242 – $72,777

Grow mid-level donor support ($2,500–$25,000 gifts) for the U.S. Naval Academy as part of a major 2030 campaign. Good fit if you enjoy relationship-building, events, and mission-focused fundraising with strong benefits and a clear performance culture.

Employer: Best Version Media

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time, independent contractor (100% commission)

Earnings: Year 1 potential $65,000+; Year 2 potential $150,000+ (commission-based)

Sell local magazine and digital ad programs to small businesses while building your own book of business. This is a flexible, community-focused outside sales role with uncapped commission and strong training if you’re ready to go all-in.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related openings that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.