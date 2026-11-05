🏗️ Annapolis Engineering Roles with Multiple Six-Figure Paths

Annapolis is hot right now for engineers, especially if you like hands-on work and complex systems. Here are several strong roles worth a look if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Location: Annapolis, MD (on-site)

Salary: $98,900 – $185,000 (level-dependent)

(level-dependent) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Top Secret (TS/SCI eligibility with polygraph required; no clearance needed to start)

(TS/SCI eligibility with polygraph required; no clearance needed to start) Perks: Relocation assistance may be available, competitive pay and comprehensive benefits

Work on concept development, design, integration, and testing of undersea hardware for a major defense contractor. Ideal if you have 5–8+ years in mechanical/aerospace/ocean engineering, strong hardware design skills, and want to help build advanced naval and ocean systems in a collaborative, on-site environment.

Employer: Trident Engineering

Trident Engineering Location: Annapolis, MD (hybrid, in-person field work)

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Travel: Mostly within 2 hours of Annapolis

Investigate building failures, storm damage, construction defects, and structural issues for insurance and legal clients. Great fit if you’re a Maryland PE (Civil/Structural) with 4+ years’ experience, strong field skills (roofs, ladders, crawl spaces), and are comfortable writing reports and giving expert testimony.

Employer: CENTEGIX

CENTEGIX Location: Annapolis, MD 21401 (hybrid remote)

Salary: $130,000 – $150,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead hardware and firmware testing for rapid incident response safety systems (wearable panic buttons, IoT devices, etc.). Perfect if you have 6+ years in embedded test engineering, are hands-on with lab gear, Python test automation, PCB design, and enjoy building HIL test jigs and improving CI-driven test workflows.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—engineering careers often grow from roles that stretch you a bit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.