🚌 Annapolis Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local Openings

Annapolis has a nice mix of transportation jobs right now, from local school routes to high-earning OTR work. Here are a few solid options if you like being on the move.

Employer: Sheehy Auto Stores (Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis)

Sheehy Auto Stores (Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis) Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour

Full-time role keeping vehicles clean, organized, and ready for customers at a Lexus dealership. Great if you like cars, don’t mind being on your feet, and want career growth in the automotive world—no experience needed, they’ll train you. Includes medical, dental, vision, paid life insurance, PTO, and a scholarship program for long-term employees.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Annapolis, MD (hiring across Lower 48 & Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Pay: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year (team owner operators)

Haul sets, costumes, and gear for Broadway shows, concerts, and tours—a trucking job tied to live entertainment. All miles (loaded and empty) are paid, with a guaranteed minimum average of $5,000/week worked, plus detention pay, paid tolls, fuel permits/taxes, and a fuel price guarantee averaging $1.60/gal or less after surcharge. Passport required and OTR lifestyle, but very high earning potential.

Employer: Chesapeake Charter, Inc.

Location: Annapolis, MD

Type: In-person, school-year role

Pay: $20.60–$23.25/hour

Help keep students safe and calm on their daily school rides for the 2026–2027 school year. Good fit if you’re patient, like working with kids, and want meaningful, steady work with a flexible schedule plus 401(k), health, dental, vision, PTO, and retirement plan.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation employers often have similar roles opening up all year.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.