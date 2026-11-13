undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Annandale VA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings
Annandale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and rehab centers looking for people who care about patients and want steady, local work.
Below are several solid openings you can scan fast and apply to today.
Occupational Therapist (OT)
- Employer: August Healthcare
- Location: Annandale, VA
- Type: Full-Time / Part-Time / PRN
- Salary: Not listed
Provide skilled therapy to residents in a long-term care setting, focusing on function, mobility, and quality of life. Great fit if you’re a licensed OT who likes patient-centered care, teamwork, and flexible scheduling.
Korean Speaking Medical Assistant
- Employer: Auto Injury Rehab Center / Better Life Pain Clinic
- Location: 7535 Little River Turnpike, Suite 100C, Annandale, VA 22003
- Type: Full-Time / Part-Time (in-person)
- Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour, depending on experience
- Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off
Support a pain management clinic that serves many Korean-speaking patients. You’ll assist with exams, vitals, room prep, and scheduling while using your Korean and English skills to help patients feel understood and cared for.
Clinic Manager – Physical Therapist (Outpatient)
- Employer: Select Physical Therapy
- Location: Annandale, VA
- Type: Full-Time, Monday–Friday
- Salary: $90,000 – $116,000/year (depending on experience)
- Incentives: $20K bonus + student loan repayment assistance
- Benefits: CEU support, generous PTO, medical/RX, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, life & disability coverage
Lead an outpatient orthopedic clinic while still treating patients. Ideal for a licensed PT with at least one year of outpatient experience who wants leadership, strong benefits, and support for continuing education and career growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.