Annandale’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with clinics and rehab centers looking for people who care about patients and want steady, local work.

Below are several solid openings you can scan fast and apply to today.

Employer: August Healthcare

August Healthcare Location: Annandale, VA

Type: Full-Time / Part-Time / PRN

Full-Time / Part-Time / PRN Salary: Not listed

Provide skilled therapy to residents in a long-term care setting, focusing on function, mobility, and quality of life. Great fit if you’re a licensed OT who likes patient-centered care, teamwork, and flexible scheduling.

Employer: Auto Injury Rehab Center / Better Life Pain Clinic

Location: 7535 Little River Turnpike, Suite 100C, Annandale, VA 22003

Type: Full-Time / Part-Time (in-person)

Full-Time / Part-Time (in-person) Pay: $19.00 – $23.00 per hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: 401(k), health insurance, paid time off

Support a pain management clinic that serves many Korean-speaking patients. You’ll assist with exams, vitals, room prep, and scheduling while using your Korean and English skills to help patients feel understood and cared for.

Employer: Select Physical Therapy

Location: Annandale, VA

Type: Full-Time , Monday–Friday

, Monday–Friday Salary: $90,000 – $116,000/year (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Incentives: $20K bonus + student loan repayment assistance

+ student loan repayment assistance Benefits: CEU support, generous PTO, medical/RX, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, life & disability coverage

Lead an outpatient orthopedic clinic while still treating patients. Ideal for a licensed PT with at least one year of outpatient experience who wants leadership, strong benefits, and support for continuing education and career growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save it and apply anyway—local healthcare employers often grow fast and remember strong applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.