🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Annandale, VA

Annandale’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar Tree Stores Location: 6920 Braddock Rd, Annandale, VA 22003

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13 – $13.50/hour

Help shoppers, run the register, and keep the store stocked and clean. This role is good if you have some customer service experience and don’t mind lifting boxes and staying active. Benefits include medical, dental, vision, retirement plans, and educational assistance (for eligible employees).

Employer: Goodwill of Greater Washington

Location: Annandale, VA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work behind the scenes in a fast-paced store environment, sorting and pricing donated items and getting them ready for the sales floor. Great if you like staying busy, moving around, and have an eye for brands and styles.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 7448 Little River Tpke, Annandale, VA 22003

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50 – $17.25/hour

Step into a leadership role helping run the store, manage freight, and keep merchandise looking sharp. Good fit if you have retail or management experience and want benefits like medical, dental, vision, paid time off, retirement with match, and an employee stock purchase program (for eligible employees).

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full description, and apply soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.