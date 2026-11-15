Ann Arbor’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced work, there are solid options here from campus dining to local restaurants.

Employer: TEAM Schostak / Olga's Kitchen

TEAM Schostak / Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day operations, lead the team, handle hiring, coaching, and financials for this Detroit-born, Mediterranean-inspired brand. Comes with PTO, medical/dental/vision, 401k, quarterly bonus potential, and 50% off at 160+ locations (Applebee’s, MOD Pizza, Olga’s) plus other discounts.

Employer: Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Work the line at a growing Neapolitan pizza spot with a neighborhood, family vibe. You’ll prep, cook, and keep your station clean, with health, dental, vision, PTO, sick time, paid training, flexible schedule, and employee discount available.

Employer: University of Michigan – Michigan Dining

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (varies by experience, education, qualifications)

Help manage front-of-house (and some back-of-house) in busy campus dining spaces, leading student and union staff, supporting food quality, service, and safety. Role includes scheduling, training, inventory, payroll, and budgeting, plus U-M’s generous time off, 2-for-1 retirement match, and multiple health plan options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer has more roles and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.