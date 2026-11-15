Ann Arbor’s tech scene is busy right now—great mix of global brands and small, cutting-edge teams hiring. If you’re in IT or software, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Woven by Toyota

Woven by Toyota Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on safety and quality tools for autonomous driving (AD/ADAS) software that goes into real vehicles. Great fit if you like C/C++, Python, Linux, CI, and want your code to directly impact zero-accident mobility.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes bonus, 401k match, stock discount, day-one medical)

Lead the roadmap for Domino’s global store tech (Pulse 4.0, advanced makeline, dispatch tools, and more). Ideal if you’ve led digital products at scale, know Agile, and want a role that blends product, data, and global operations.

Employer: Xiomas

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid, lab-based)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $125,000–$145,000 per year

Be the primary embedded C++ engineer on instruments that fly on aircraft and go to space, including a NASA Mars weather mission. Hands-on role with real-time systems, hardware bring-up, and a say in architecture, plus profit sharing and flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still apply—you can fine-tune the fit in the interview. And share this with a friend who’s been talking about making a move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.