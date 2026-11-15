Looking for a calm, loving cat or a curious kitten to join your home? These adoptable cats in Ann Arbor, MI are waiting at the Humane Society of Huron Valley for someone special to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Personality: Very shy, needs time and patience to open up; enjoys a calm, quiet life once she feels safe

Very shy, needs time and patience to open up; enjoys a calm, quiet life once she feels safe Best home: Quiet home , no young children, no dogs

, no young children, Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

Izzy is perfect for someone who enjoys the peaceful company of a gentle, reserved cat and is willing to let her blossom at her own pace.

👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Personality: Shy at first, opens up with patience; enjoys a low-key, calm environment

Shy at first, opens up with patience; enjoys a low-key, calm environment Best home: Lowkey household , no young kids, no dogs ; wants to be the main focus

, no young kids, ; wants to be the main focus Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

Suzie is a great match for someone who wants a quiet companion and is happy to give her time to feel secure.

👉 Meet Suzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: Adorable, curious, eager to explore and learn with guidance

Adorable, curious, eager to explore and learn with guidance Best home: A family or person ready to teach a young kitten and give her playtime and attention

A family or person ready to teach a young kitten and give her playtime and attention Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

If you’re ready for kitten adventures and lots of learning together, Carmela Creeper may be your girl.

👉 Meet Carmela Creeper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Personality: Adorable and curious, a bit introverted; prefers to be the only cat

Adorable and curious, a bit introverted; prefers to be the only cat Best home: A home where she can be your only cat , with someone to guide her as she explores

A home where she can be , with someone to guide her as she explores Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

Quilava is ideal if you want one special kitten to focus all your love and training on.

👉 Meet Quilava and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red (mostly)

Orange/Red (mostly) Personality: Adorable, curious, eager to explore and learn with a patient guide

Adorable, curious, eager to explore and learn with a patient guide Location: Currently living at the Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center

Currently living at the Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Tiny Lions Phone: (734) 661-3530 x135

Pumpkin is a fluffy little explorer who would love a home that can help her grow into a confident, happy cat.

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Personality: Adorable and curious, wants guidance while she explores and learns

Adorable and curious, wants guidance while she explores and learns Best home: Someone ready for kitten energy, play, and training

Someone ready for kitten energy, play, and training Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

If you’re looking for a fun little sidekick to grow up with, SpaghettiO Noodles could be the perfect match.

👉 Meet SpaghettiO Noodles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Kitten (baby)

Kitten (baby) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Personality: Shy and sweet; new and nervous, needs a quiet home and extra love and care

Shy and sweet; new and nervous, needs a quiet home and extra love and care Best home: A calm, patient family or person who can help him feel safe and loved

A calm, patient family or person who can help him feel safe and loved Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

Drumstick will do best with someone who understands shy kittens and can give him gentle support as he gains confidence.

👉 Meet Drumstick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ann Arbor, consider visiting the Humane Society of Huron Valley or Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.