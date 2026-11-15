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🐱 Gentle, Shy & Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Ann Arbor
Looking for a calm, loving cat or a curious kitten to join your home? These adoptable cats in Ann Arbor, MI are waiting at the Humane Society of Huron Valley for someone special to love.
Izzy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Personality: Very shy, needs time and patience to open up; enjoys a calm, quiet life once she feels safe
- Best home: Quiet home, no young children, no dogs
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
Izzy is perfect for someone who enjoys the peaceful company of a gentle, reserved cat and is willing to let her blossom at her own pace.
👉 Meet Izzy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Suzie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)
- Personality: Shy at first, opens up with patience; enjoys a low-key, calm environment
- Best home: Lowkey household, no young kids, no dogs; wants to be the main focus
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
Suzie is a great match for someone who wants a quiet companion and is happy to give her time to feel secure.
👉 Meet Suzie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Carmela Creeper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: Adorable, curious, eager to explore and learn with guidance
- Best home: A family or person ready to teach a young kitten and give her playtime and attention
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
If you’re ready for kitten adventures and lots of learning together, Carmela Creeper may be your girl.
👉 Meet Carmela Creeper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Quilava
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Personality: Adorable and curious, a bit introverted; prefers to be the only cat
- Best home: A home where she can be your only cat, with someone to guide her as she explores
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
Quilava is ideal if you want one special kitten to focus all your love and training on.
👉 Meet Quilava and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/Red (mostly)
- Personality: Adorable, curious, eager to explore and learn with a patient guide
- Location: Currently living at the Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Tiny Lions Phone: (734) 661-3530 x135
Pumpkin is a fluffy little explorer who would love a home that can help her grow into a confident, happy cat.
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SpaghettiO Noodles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Personality: Adorable and curious, wants guidance while she explores and learns
- Best home: Someone ready for kitten energy, play, and training
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
If you’re looking for a fun little sidekick to grow up with, SpaghettiO Noodles could be the perfect match.
👉 Meet SpaghettiO Noodles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Drumstick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Kitten (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Personality: Shy and sweet; new and nervous, needs a quiet home and extra love and care
- Best home: A calm, patient family or person who can help him feel safe and loved
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
Drumstick will do best with someone who understands shy kittens and can give him gentle support as he gains confidence.
👉 Meet Drumstick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ann Arbor, consider visiting the Humane Society of Huron Valley or Tiny Lions Lounge and Adoption Center to meet these wonderful cats in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.