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🎁 Free Items Around Ann Arbor — Baby Gear, Scooters & More
Ann Arbor neighbors are sharing a bunch of handy free items this week, from baby gear to scooters and home goods. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.
Graco Pack 'n Play
Item: Gray Graco Pack 'n Play with mesh sides and padded base
Condition: Very good, one small hole in the mesh
Location: Liberty Pointe, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Baby & kids
Great for naps or playtime, folds up for storage and travel.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Polaris Sportsman 2X 4-Wheeler
Item: Red Polaris Sportsman 2X 4x4 4-wheeler with storage box
Location: King, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Sports & outdoors
Comes with a storage box on the back, good for hauling gear.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free Scrap Metal and Basket
Item: Assorted scrap metal pieces and a plastic basket
Location: The Crescents, Ann Arbor, MI — near 1615 Argyle
Category: Other
Mixed scrap metal leaning against a tree plus a basket, all free for pickup. Poster asks that someone please take all of it.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Stained Glass Pool Table Light
Item: Stained glass pool table light with geometric design and red accents
Condition: Has some damage — about a two-inch hole on one end
Location: The Crescents, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Home decor and accessories
Decorative hanging light, nice for a game room if you don’t mind a repair project.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Navy Blue Twin Bed Frame from Pottery Barn
Item: Navy blue twin bed frame with wooden slats (Pottery Barn)
Condition: Great condition
Location: The Crescents, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Furniture
Sturdy twin-size frame, ready for a mattress — good for a kid’s room or guest room.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Quest Longboards for Sale
Item: Two Quest longboards
Condition: Good condition
Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI
Source note: Listed as for sale and free on Nextdoor — check the post for current price or free status.
Pair of longboards for cruising around town or campus.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
BlendJet 2 Portable Blender
Item: BlendJet 2 portable blender
Condition: Only used twice; owner says it’s a little too small for their needs
Location: Maplewood, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Appliances
Cordless, water-resistant, quiet, and powerful. Great for smoothies and protein shakes you can blend and drink from the same container.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Razor Kids Scooter
Item: Razor kids scooter
Details: Purple and white with red and blue wheels
Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Toys & games
Classic kick scooter for kids, fun for sidewalks and driveways.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Kids' Pink and Blue Scooter
Item: Three-wheeled kids’ scooter
Details: Pink deck, blue handlebars
Condition: Described as great for outdoor fun
Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Toys & games
Stable three-wheel design, good for younger riders.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Red Umbrella Stroller free
Item: Lightweight umbrella stroller with red canopy
Location: Wurster Park area, at curb near 412 & 414 S 1st St, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Baby & kids
Simple, easy-fold stroller left at the curb for pickup.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Radio Flyer Tricycle with Push Handle
Item: Radio Flyer tricycle with push handle
Details: Blue seat and yellow rear storage compartment
Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Baby & kids
Push handle lets an adult help steer while kids ride.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pet Food Storage Container Set — PENDING
Item: Pet food storage container set (status: PENDING)
Condition: Used, good condition
Includes: Two containers (11 lbs and 30 lbs capacity), scoop, and wheels for easy moving
Location: Wurster Park, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Pet supplies
Handy for keeping pet food sealed and easy to roll around. Check the listing to see if it becomes available again.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
White and Red Kick Scooter
Item: Kick scooter with white frame
Details: Red wheels and handle grips
Condition: Used
Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Sports & outdoors
Good for older kids or teens who want a simple ride.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Foldable Kick Scooter
Item: Foldable kick scooter
Condition: Used, good condition
Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Sports & outdoors
Folds up for easy carrying or storage, nice for quick trips.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
3 Bags of Brown Paper Shreds
Item: Three bags of brown paper shreds
Details: Packed in Ziploc bags, good for packaging or crafts
Location: Briar Hill, Ann Arbor, MI
Category: Other
Useful for gift baskets, shipping, or art projects.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, reach out or swing by soon — these free deals in Ann Arbor tend to disappear fast once neighbors spot them.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.