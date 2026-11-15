Ann Arbor neighbors are sharing a bunch of handy free items this week, from baby gear to scooters and home goods. Here’s a quick roundup so you can see what’s nearby.

Item: Gray Graco Pack 'n Play with mesh sides and padded base

Condition: Very good, one small hole in the mesh

Location: Liberty Pointe, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Baby & kids

Great for naps or playtime, folds up for storage and travel.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Red Polaris Sportsman 2X 4x4 4-wheeler with storage box

Location: King, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Sports & outdoors

Comes with a storage box on the back, good for hauling gear.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted scrap metal pieces and a plastic basket

Location: The Crescents, Ann Arbor, MI — near 1615 Argyle

Category: Other

Mixed scrap metal leaning against a tree plus a basket, all free for pickup. Poster asks that someone please take all of it.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Stained glass pool table light with geometric design and red accents

Condition: Has some damage — about a two-inch hole on one end

Location: The Crescents, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Home decor and accessories

Decorative hanging light, nice for a game room if you don’t mind a repair project.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Navy blue twin bed frame with wooden slats (Pottery Barn)

Condition: Great condition

Location: The Crescents, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Furniture

Sturdy twin-size frame, ready for a mattress — good for a kid’s room or guest room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two Quest longboards

Condition: Good condition

Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI

Source note: Listed as for sale and free on Nextdoor — check the post for current price or free status.

Pair of longboards for cruising around town or campus.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: BlendJet 2 portable blender

Condition: Only used twice; owner says it’s a little too small for their needs

Location: Maplewood, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Appliances

Cordless, water-resistant, quiet, and powerful. Great for smoothies and protein shakes you can blend and drink from the same container.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Razor kids scooter

Details: Purple and white with red and blue wheels

Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Toys & games

Classic kick scooter for kids, fun for sidewalks and driveways.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three-wheeled kids’ scooter

Details: Pink deck, blue handlebars

Condition: Described as great for outdoor fun

Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Toys & games

Stable three-wheel design, good for younger riders.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Lightweight umbrella stroller with red canopy

Location: Wurster Park area, at curb near 412 & 414 S 1st St, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Baby & kids

Simple, easy-fold stroller left at the curb for pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Radio Flyer tricycle with push handle

Details: Blue seat and yellow rear storage compartment

Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Baby & kids

Push handle lets an adult help steer while kids ride.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pet food storage container set (status: PENDING)

Condition: Used, good condition

Includes: Two containers (11 lbs and 30 lbs capacity), scoop, and wheels for easy moving

Location: Wurster Park, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Pet supplies

Handy for keeping pet food sealed and easy to roll around. Check the listing to see if it becomes available again.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Kick scooter with white frame

Details: Red wheels and handle grips

Condition: Used

Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Sports & outdoors

Good for older kids or teens who want a simple ride.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Foldable kick scooter

Condition: Used, good condition

Location: Abbot, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Sports & outdoors

Folds up for easy carrying or storage, nice for quick trips.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Three bags of brown paper shreds

Details: Packed in Ziploc bags, good for packaging or crafts

Location: Briar Hill, Ann Arbor, MI

Category: Other

Useful for gift baskets, shipping, or art projects.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you see something you like, reach out or swing by soon — these free deals in Ann Arbor tend to disappear fast once neighbors spot them.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.