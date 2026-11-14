Ann Arbor’s engineering scene is hot right now, with strong demand for senior talent in energy, infrastructure, and power systems. If you’ve got experience and a PE or deep hardware skills, these roles are worth a close look.

Employer: Barr Engineering Co.

Barr Engineering Co. Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $108,800 – $125,000/year + potential bonus

Lead design work on gas and oil pipeline projects, from trenchless crossings to compressor station piping and meter runs. This role is ideal if you’re a PE with 10+ years’ experience in pipeline or oil & gas, and want hybrid work, strong benefits, profit sharing, and deep technical challenges.

Employer: Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid/Remote options)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000 – $120,000/year

Design and lead power distribution, lighting, telecom, and security systems for federal, industrial, and commercial clients. Great fit if you’re a U.S. citizen PE with 5+ years’ experience, want flexible hybrid or possibly fully remote work, and like complex, multi-discipline projects with some travel.

Employer: Volt Harbor Inc.

Volt Harbor Inc. Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $170,000/year + equity

Join a venture-backed deep tech startup building next-gen power and storage hardware for data centers. Perfect if you have 8+ years in power electronics (1–20 kW), PCB design, and embedded control, and want a high-impact, hands-on role with stock options and a fast-paced environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer has more openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.