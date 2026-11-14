📢 Ann Arbor Farmers Market updates: food benefits, access & meeting

The Public Market Advisory Commission will meet Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 5:30 PM as an electronic meeting.

You can watch on CTN Channel 16, ATT Channel 99, or online at a2gov.org/watchCTN.

To speak during public comment, call 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099, enter Meeting ID 968 6326 2695, then press ★*9 to raise your hand. You’ll have 3 minutes to speak.

Key market updates for 2026:

Prescription for Health : deadline extended to December 23 ; participants can get $100 more to spend at the market.

: deadline ; participants can get to spend at the market. Senior Project Fresh : 2026 program ended October 31 .

: 2026 program . WIC Produce Connections : 2026 program ended November 11 .

: 2026 program . Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB): $50 daily match still active.

Access & facility notes:

Water to stalls is off for the season.

is off for the season. Still working on a solution for market bathrooms .

. 4th Ave sidewalk and adjacent parking near 303 Detroit St. are closed through 2026 due to construction.

For accessibility help at public meetings, contact the City Clerk’s Office, 301 E. Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104, 734-794-6140, cityclerk@a2gov.org.