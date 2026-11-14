Ann Arbor has some strong leadership openings right now, from corporate fitness to chemicals and gov-tech. If you’ve got management experience, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wacker Chemical Corporation USA

Wacker Chemical Corporation USA Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid/flexible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead regional sales, marketing, and technical service for construction and coatings across North and Central America, with full P&L responsibility and a big focus on growth and innovation. Role includes cross-functional work with supply chain, operations, finance, and more, plus a strong benefits and total rewards package (day-1 medical, 401(k) match, hybrid work, PTO, parental leave, education assistance). Senior leadership experience in specialty chemicals/construction/coatings is required; no visa sponsorship available.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid eligible, West Coast hours)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,200 – $137,800 base + bonus eligible

Application deadline: 12/31/2026

Oversee service delivery and client relationships for government customers using C-Track solutions, owning SLAs, customer satisfaction, and ongoing production support. Role offers flexible work options, strong career development, and a robust benefits package (health, 401(k) match, flexible vacation, mental health days, parental leave, tuition reimbursement). Requires a Bachelor’s degree and 2+ years in service delivery management plus comfort working with executives and virtual teams.

Employer: HealthFitness

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (on-site at corporate client)

Type: Full-time (Mon–Thu, 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Fridays off, no weekends)

Salary: $45,000 – $50,000/year + potential commission

Run a corporate fitness center end-to-end: operations, staff leadership, budgeting, and program design for both onsite and virtual wellness. Great fit if you love hands-on fitness work and team leadership, with solid benefits (medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, PTO, certification and tuition reimbursement) and a four-day workweek schedule. Requires related degree or equivalent experience, CPR/AED/First Aid, and group exercise/personal training certifications (or ability to obtain shortly after hire).

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.