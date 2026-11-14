Ann Arbor’s finance scene is busy right now—good mix of entry-level and senior roles, many with strong benefits and growth paths.

Here are several solid Accounting & Finance openings in Ann Arbor, MI you can check out this week:

Employer: Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel (HVMG)

Sheraton Ann Arbor Hotel (HVMG) Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level accounting role where you’ll process invoices, keep records accurate, and help with reconciliations for a busy hotel. Good fit if you have a diploma and some related experience and want clear growth paths into staff accountant or financial analyst roles, plus 401(k) with 4% match, flexible scheduling, and hotel/food discounts.

Employer: SiTime

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary Range: $154,000 – $193,000 USD

Senior leadership role owning global payroll across the U.S., EMEA, Canada, and APAC—about 400 payroll cycles a year. Ideal if you have 10+ years multi-country payroll experience, strong Excel and HRIS skills, and want a strategic seat with bonus, equity, and a competitive benefits package.

Employer: XPO

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Data-heavy role where you’ll build pricing strategies, run profitability and cost analyses, and support contract negotiations for a major transportation company. Great if you have 2–4 years in pricing/financial analysis, advanced Excel, and want day-one health benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, and incentive plan eligibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews often move fast, and you can keep looking while you’re in the process.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.