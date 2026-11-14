Ann Arbor has a steady flow of public safety and security openings right now, especially for folks open to night shifts and outdoor work. If you like keeping people and property safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Alpine Intel / National Fire Experts

Alpine Intel / Location: Ann Arbor, MI (field work within ~100-mile radius, remote reporting)

(field work within ~100-mile radius, remote reporting) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Study fire and explosion scenes, write detailed reports, and sometimes testify in court on your findings. This role stands out for its remote schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid leave), and focus on professional development and certifications.

Employer: DK Security

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: $18.40/hour

Overnight security role doing foot and vehicle patrols, access control, and CCTV monitoring Monday–Friday, 8:00 PM–4:00 AM. Good fit if you want steady night hours, benefits (medical, dental, vision, life), and a chance to build experience in private security.

(Note: A second posting lists the same role and details, so it’s not repeated here.)

Employer: PCI Municipal Services

Location: Downtown Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.92/hour

Hands-on overnight job supporting the city’s parking system across garages and lots: custodial work, light maintenance, meter work, and some cashiering. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off, free parking, and a sign-on bonus, plus lots of walking and outdoor time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety employers often have new openings and room to grow once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.