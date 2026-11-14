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🚔 Ann Arbor public safety jobs with multiple overnight roles
Ann Arbor has a steady flow of public safety and security openings right now, especially for folks open to night shifts and outdoor work. If you like keeping people and property safe, these are worth a look.
Fire Investigator (Remote, Field-Based)
- Employer: Alpine Intel / National Fire Experts
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (field work within ~100-mile radius, remote reporting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Study fire and explosion scenes, write detailed reports, and sometimes testify in court on your findings. This role stands out for its remote schedule, strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401k with match, paid leave), and focus on professional development and certifications.
Security Officer (Unarmed, Overnight)
- Employer: DK Security
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: $18.40/hour
Overnight security role doing foot and vehicle patrols, access control, and CCTV monitoring Monday–Friday, 8:00 PM–4:00 AM. Good fit if you want steady night hours, benefits (medical, dental, vision, life), and a chance to build experience in private security.
(Note: A second posting lists the same role and details, so it’s not repeated here.)
Overnight Parking Utility Associate
- Employer: PCI Municipal Services
- Location: Downtown Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.92/hour
Hands-on overnight job supporting the city’s parking system across garages and lots: custodial work, light maintenance, meter work, and some cashiering. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k), paid time off, free parking, and a sign-on bonus, plus lots of walking and outdoor time.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—public safety employers often have new openings and room to grow once you’re in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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