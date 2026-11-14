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🏛️ Ann Arbor Public Market meeting, food aid, and construction
📅 Ann Arbor Public Market meeting, food aid, and construction
The Public Market Advisory Commission will hold an online meeting at 5:30 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2026. It will air live on CTN Channel 16, ATT Channel 99, and online at a2gov.org/watchCTN.
Anyone can speak during both public comment periods. To join by phone, call 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099, enter Meeting ID 968 6326 2695, then press ★9 to raise your hand. You’ll be unmuted one at a time and must state your name and address before commenting.
The agenda covers the usual items: call to order, roll call, approval of the agenda and past minutes, regular business, new business, and adjournment.
Recent and upcoming market events listed include:
- Food Truck Rally #4 – October 21
- Halloween at the Market! – October 31
- Harvest Market – November 25
Staffing updates will be shared at the meeting.
Several food assistance programs are active at the market in 2026:
- Prescription for Health: 2026 deadline extended to December 23; participants can get $100 more to spend at the market. $2,164 had been spent at the market as of November 14, 2026.
- Senior Project Fresh: 2026 program ended October 31.
- WIC Produce Connections: 2026 program ended November 11.
- Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB): $50 daily match is still in effect; $45,411 had been spent at the market as of November 14, 2026.
- SNAP: $42,076 in SNAP benefits had been spent at the market as of November 14, 2026.
Facility updates:
- Water to the stalls is shut off for the season.
- The city is still working on another bathroom option for the market.
- They are waiting for gutter and roof repairs from Park Operations.
Long-term planning:
- A Market Visioning Process with Market Ventures is set to start in January 2027.
- A separate Parks & Recreation (PROS) Plan visioning process for the whole system is already underway.
Nearby construction:
- 303 Detroit Street development: 4th Ave sidewalk and nearby parking are closed through 2026. Saturday work limits are in place, but there have been problems with them being followed.
- Braun Court development: timeline is unclear.
- 330 Detroit Street development: expected to be complete by the end of the year? (the agenda notes uncertainty).
For translation, sign language, or other accommodations, residents can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 734-794-6140, cityclerk@a2gov.org, or by mail at 301 E. Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Requests made with less than two business days’ notice may not be possible to meet.
More Info: https://a2gov.legistar.com/View.ashx?GUID=497CECC8...
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