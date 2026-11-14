📅 Ann Arbor Public Market meeting, food aid, and construction

The Public Market Advisory Commission will hold an online meeting at 5:30 PM on Thursday, November 19, 2026. It will air live on CTN Channel 16, ATT Channel 99, and online at a2gov.org/watchCTN.

Anyone can speak during both public comment periods. To join by phone, call 877-853-5247 or 888-788-0099, enter Meeting ID 968 6326 2695, then press ★9 to raise your hand. You’ll be unmuted one at a time and must state your name and address before commenting.

The agenda covers the usual items: call to order, roll call, approval of the agenda and past minutes, regular business, new business, and adjournment.

Recent and upcoming market events listed include:

Food Truck Rally #4 – October 21

Halloween at the Market! – October 31

Harvest Market – November 25

Staffing updates will be shared at the meeting.

Several food assistance programs are active at the market in 2026:

Prescription for Health : 2026 deadline extended to December 23 ; participants can get $100 more to spend at the market. $2,164 had been spent at the market as of November 14, 2026 .

: 2026 deadline ; participants can get to spend at the market. had been spent at the market as of . Senior Project Fresh : 2026 program ended October 31 .

: 2026 program . WIC Produce Connections : 2026 program ended November 11 .

: 2026 program . Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB) : $50 daily match is still in effect; $45,411 had been spent at the market as of November 14, 2026 .

: is still in effect; had been spent at the market as of . SNAP: $42,076 in SNAP benefits had been spent at the market as of November 14, 2026.

Facility updates:

Water to the stalls is shut off for the season .

. The city is still working on another bathroom option for the market.

for the market. They are waiting for gutter and roof repairs from Park Operations.

Long-term planning:

A Market Visioning Process with Market Ventures is set to start in January 2027 .

with is set to . A separate Parks & Recreation (PROS) Plan visioning process for the whole system is already underway.

Nearby construction:

303 Detroit Street development : 4th Ave sidewalk and nearby parking are closed through 2026 . Saturday work limits are in place, but there have been problems with them being followed .

: . Saturday work limits are in place, but there have been . Braun Court development : timeline is unclear .

: . 330 Detroit Street development: expected to be complete by the end of the year? (the agenda notes uncertainty).

For translation, sign language, or other accommodations, residents can contact the City Clerk’s Office at 734-794-6140, cityclerk@a2gov.org, or by mail at 301 E. Huron St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104. Requests made with less than two business days’ notice may not be possible to meet.