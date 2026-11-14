Ann Arbor has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles range from faith-based ministry to hands-on work with kids and families.

Employer: Trinity Health

Trinity Health Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Trinity Health Ann Arbor)

(Trinity Health Ann Arbor) Type: Full-time, 40 hrs/week (9:00am–5:00pm, some weekends)

(9:00am–5:00pm, some weekends) Salary: Not listed

Provide sacramental ministries of the Roman Catholic Church to patients, visitors, and staff as part of the Mission and Pastoral Care team. Role comes with Day One benefits, full medical/dental/vision, PTO, retirement with match, tuition reimbursement, and chances to grow within a large health system. Must be an ordained Roman Catholic priest with a Master of Divinity (or equivalent) and permission to minister from the local bishop.

Employer: Fostering Futures

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (in-person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $19.00/hour

Entry-level role (no degree required) working directly with children in foster care, supervising parenting time and providing transportation. Offers very good health benefits, generous PTO plus 12 holidays, 401(k), and a flexible schedule in a warm, LGBTQ-welcoming agency. Great fit if you’re dependable, patient, and want real-world experience in child and family services.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Support FCA’s mission by discipling coaches and athletes, leading Bible studies and huddles, and training volunteers in local sports environments. You’ll also help with donor relationships and budgeting for your area, and are expected to live out FCA’s Christian Community Statement and be active in a local church.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.