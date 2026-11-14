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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Unique Cats Ready for Adoption in Ann Arbor
Looking for a feline friend in Ann Arbor? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Huron Valley for someone just like you.
Brenda From Accounting
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
Brenda From Accounting is a sleek black beauty with a professional-sounding name and a lot of love to give. She’s an adult cat, so she’s past the tiny kitten chaos and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Brenda From Accounting and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brick
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
Description from the shelter:
“Hi my name is Brick, and I am an adorable kitten on the prowl for a forever home! I am very curious of the world around me and would love to have some guidance while I explore and learn. I’m looking for someone to be that person for me, will you be the one?
I am currently under the care of the shelter medical team at HSHV. If you would like to learn more about me, please reach out to the Adoption Desk at (734) 662-5585.”
Brick sounds like a wonderful match for someone ready to help a curious kitten grow up confident and loved.
👉 Meet Brick and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Xander
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley
- Phone: (734) 662-5585
Description from the shelter:
“Hi I am Xander! I am a cat on the go, all the time! I’m a sensitive boy, other animals and small children can overwhelm me, so I’d like to be the only one in your life. Because I am such an active and playful cat, I have to make sure that any adopter understands that I will need to play – more than the average kitty! I will also need proper socialization to learn appropriate play style! Come meet me today!
I am currently under the care of the shelter medical team at HSHV. If you would like to le...”
Xander is a great fit for an adult-only home with no other pets, where his playful energy and sensitive nature can really shine.
👉 Meet Xander and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Ann Arbor, MI, consider visiting the Humane Society of Huron Valley or calling (734) 662-5585 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.