Looking for a feline friend in Ann Arbor? These adoptable cats are waiting at the Humane Society of Huron Valley for someone just like you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

Brenda From Accounting is a sleek black beauty with a professional-sounding name and a lot of love to give. She’s an adult cat, so she’s past the tiny kitten chaos and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Brenda From Accounting and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

Description from the shelter:

“Hi my name is Brick, and I am an adorable kitten on the prowl for a forever home! I am very curious of the world around me and would love to have some guidance while I explore and learn. I’m looking for someone to be that person for me, will you be the one?

I am currently under the care of the shelter medical team at HSHV. If you would like to learn more about me, please reach out to the Adoption Desk at (734) 662-5585.”

Brick sounds like a wonderful match for someone ready to help a curious kitten grow up confident and loved.

👉 Meet Brick and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: Humane Society of Huron Valley

Phone: (734) 662-5585

Description from the shelter:

“Hi I am Xander! I am a cat on the go, all the time! I’m a sensitive boy, other animals and small children can overwhelm me, so I’d like to be the only one in your life. Because I am such an active and playful cat, I have to make sure that any adopter understands that I will need to play – more than the average kitty! I will also need proper socialization to learn appropriate play style! Come meet me today!

I am currently under the care of the shelter medical team at HSHV. If you would like to le...”

Xander is a great fit for an adult-only home with no other pets, where his playful energy and sensitive nature can really shine.

👉 Meet Xander and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Ann Arbor, MI, consider visiting the Humane Society of Huron Valley or calling (734) 662-5585 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.