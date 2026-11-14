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Ann Arbor
📣 Ann Arbor Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Ann Arbor’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level beverage sales to six-figure tech and legal customer success. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and driving revenue.
Arborist Assistant
- Employer: SavATree
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)
This role supports sales and branch operations for a national tree and lawn care company. Expect lots of customer contact, outbound calls, proposals, and calendar management, plus solid benefits and training for long-term growth.
Automotive Estimator
- Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Suburban Chevrolet Cadillac of Ann Arbor
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year
You’ll be the go-to person for collision repair estimates, working with customers, insurance adjusters, and technicians. Good fit if you know CCC/Mitchell/Audatex and want strong benefits, steady pay, and room to grow in a large auto group.
Account Manager in Training
- Employer: Imperial Beverage
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI area
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Pay: $18.50–$21/hour
Start your beverage sales career by shadowing seasoned reps, learning routes, merchandising, and building store relationships. Comes with strong benefits, 3.5 weeks PTO in year one, weekly pay, and lots of industry learning (must be 21+ with a reliable vehicle).
Web Marketing Services Representative (Digital Marketing Specialist)
- Employer: BELFOR Franchise Group
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on digital marketing role supporting franchise owners with SEO, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and WordPress. You’ll manage monthly client calls, reporting, budgets, and content—great if you have 2+ years digital marketing experience and like client-facing work.
Customer Success Manager, Government – Legal AI
- Employer: Thomson Reuters
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (supports U.S. government clients, some travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Target Total Cash Compensation (US): $93,100–$172,900/year
Lead relationships with federal, state, and local government legal teams as they adopt TR’s legal AI tools. Ideal if you have a law background plus 5+ years in Customer Success/Account Management, and want high-impact work, strong benefits, and flexible work options.
Combo Sales Representative (Brand Development)
- Employer: Great Lakes Wine & Spirits
- Location: Ann Arbor & surrounding areas
- Type: Full-time, field-based
- Pay: $40,000/year + bonuses & commission, $400/month car allowance
Territory sales role focused on RTDs, liquor, and wine in retail and on-premise accounts. You’ll manage routes, build displays, grow volume, and own relationships—good for self-starters who like being on the road and don’t mind some lifting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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