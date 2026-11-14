Ann Arbor’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from entry-level beverage sales to six-figure tech and legal customer success. Here are several solid options if you like working with people and driving revenue.

Employer: SavATree

SavATree Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (not listed)

This role supports sales and branch operations for a national tree and lawn care company. Expect lots of customer contact, outbound calls, proposals, and calendar management, plus solid benefits and training for long-term growth.

Employer: Lithia & Driveway – Suburban Chevrolet Cadillac of Ann Arbor

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $60,000–$70,000/year

You’ll be the go-to person for collision repair estimates, working with customers, insurance adjusters, and technicians. Good fit if you know CCC/Mitchell/Audatex and want strong benefits, steady pay, and room to grow in a large auto group.

Employer: Imperial Beverage

Location: Ann Arbor, MI area

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $18.50–$21/hour

Start your beverage sales career by shadowing seasoned reps, learning routes, merchandising, and building store relationships. Comes with strong benefits, 3.5 weeks PTO in year one, weekly pay, and lots of industry learning (must be 21+ with a reliable vehicle).

Employer: BELFOR Franchise Group

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on digital marketing role supporting franchise owners with SEO, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, and WordPress. You’ll manage monthly client calls, reporting, budgets, and content—great if you have 2+ years digital marketing experience and like client-facing work.

Employer: Thomson Reuters

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (supports U.S. government clients, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Target Total Cash Compensation (US): $93,100–$172,900/year

Lead relationships with federal, state, and local government legal teams as they adopt TR’s legal AI tools. Ideal if you have a law background plus 5+ years in Customer Success/Account Management, and want high-impact work, strong benefits, and flexible work options.

Employer: Great Lakes Wine & Spirits

Location: Ann Arbor & surrounding areas

Type: Full-time, field-based

Pay: $40,000/year + bonuses & commission, $400/month car allowance

Territory sales role focused on RTDs, liquor, and wine in retail and on-premise accounts. You’ll manage routes, build displays, grow volume, and own relationships—good for self-starters who like being on the road and don’t mind some lifting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.