Ann Arbor’s tech scene is busy right now, with roles from hands-on AV work to cloud engineering. Here are a few solid IT openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Goodwin Recruiting (boutique event agency)

Goodwin Recruiting (boutique event agency) Location: Ann Arbor, MI (remote with travel)

(remote with travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $85,000

Own the tech side of corporate events: build Cvent registration sites, mobile apps, badges, and onsite check-in systems. Good fit if you like mixing event ops with hands-on tech, working remotely, and traveling 25–35% for national and international events.

Employer: University of Michigan – LSA Technology Services

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, 3-year term-limited

Salary: Not listed

Help design and install AV systems in classrooms and meeting spaces, including a major renovation of the historic Lorch building. Great for early-career AV pros who like hands-on installs, troubleshooting, and working on a mission-driven campus project.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid per company policy)

(hybrid per company policy) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed; role is bonus-eligible

Senior-level role on the thinkorswim Cloud Engineering team, building Kubernetes and GCP infrastructure with Terraform, Ansible, SALT, Bash, and Python. Ideal if you have Java, GKE/Docker, CI/CD with GitHub Actions, and want to work on large-scale, regulated finance systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many teams will flex for the right person with strong core skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.