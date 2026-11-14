Ann Arbor’s food scene is busy year-round, and a lot of places are adding to their teams right now. Here are a few solid options if you like working with people, food, or both.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: Ann Arbor, MI (U-M Ross School of Business)

(U-M Ross School of Business) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the campus kitchen running: washing dishes, pots, pans, and keeping the dish area clean and safe. Good fit if you’re reliable, can work evenings/weekends, and want a steady entry point into campus food service.

Employer: Mainstreet Ventures Restaurant Group (Palio)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role at a busy, Tuscan-style restaurant known for scratch cooking and a strong wine list. You’ll greet and seat guests, manage reservations, and get access to meal benefits, PTO, medical for full-time, holiday pay, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Atria Senior Living

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to residents in a senior living community—no experience needed and paid on-the-job training is included. Comes with access to medical, dental, vision options, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, tuition help, and employee discounts (benefits depend on classification).

Employer: Everbrook Academy (Learning Care Group)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook home-style, nutritious meals and snacks for kids and staff in a childcare center, following USDA and health department rules. You’ll handle menus, inventory, and sometimes help in classrooms—great if you like kids and staying organized in the kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers hire for lots of roles and promote from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.